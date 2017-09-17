go

Meet sweet-natured Freya, a Patterdale terrier cross

Freya is looking forward to meeting a new family

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Meet sweet-natured Freya, a Patterdale terrier cross

FREYA is looking forward to meeting a new family who will give her a home and lots of love. 

The six-year-old Patterdale Terrier Cross can always be found with her tongue out, either because she is happily playing or trying to give her carers lots of kisses.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Little Freya was found as a stray, so we don’t have a lot of information on where she came from. However, she is very sweet-natured and has developed a lot more confidence around new people.

“She is a sensitive soul who likes getting attention on her own terms and loves a chin scratch more than anything.”

Freya would prefer an adult-only family in a quiet, rural area with a secure garden she can wander around in.

She loves playing in water, so she would definitely welcome a paddling pool to jump around in.

If you think you are the right family for little Freya, then contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Long delays on M4 eastbound after multi-vehicle collision

M4-Traffic

Family living in terror of violent, drunken son

Court

News

Meet sweet-natured Freya, a Patterdale terrier cross
News

Meet sweet-natured Freya, a Patterdale terrier cross

Freya is looking forward to meeting a new family

 
Good Exchange celebrates good first year
News

Good Exchange celebrates good first year

Greenham Trust initiative helps good causes raise £4.7m

 
News

Real ale festival a barrel of laughs

 
News

West Berkshire woman left stranded after Hurricane Irma hits holiday resort

 
Thatcham

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33