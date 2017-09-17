Meet sweet-natured Freya, a Patterdale terrier cross

FREYA is looking forward to meeting a new family who will give her a home and lots of love.

The six-year-old Patterdale Terrier Cross can always be found with her tongue out, either because she is happily playing or trying to give her carers lots of kisses.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Little Freya was found as a stray, so we don’t have a lot of information on where she came from. However, she is very sweet-natured and has developed a lot more confidence around new people.

“She is a sensitive soul who likes getting attention on her own terms and loves a chin scratch more than anything.”

Freya would prefer an adult-only family in a quiet, rural area with a secure garden she can wander around in.

She loves playing in water, so she would definitely welcome a paddling pool to jump around in.

If you think you are the right family for little Freya, then contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk