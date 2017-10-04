Lorry fire causes huge tailbacks

A LORRY fire led to the closure of the busy A34 northbound at Milton this morning (Wednesday), causing traffic chaos.

No one has been injured but the incident is creating long delays and tailbacks.

Thames Valley Police reported they were on the scene at 7.30am and two fire engines from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service engines from Newbury Fire Station were also in attendance.

Both lanes were closed at one stage but one lane was open again by 8.50am

Queues are reportedly stretching back towards the M4 junction 13 at Chieveley.

(Picture by Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit)