Councillors win cash handout for football club toilets

HUNGERFORD’S district councillors have announced that their application to help the town’s football club has been successful.

West Berkshire Council’s principal planning officer, Joanne Naylor, recently wrote to James Podger and Paul Hewer (both Con, Hungerford) announcing the good news.

They had applied for a Members’ Community Bid, which sees cash awarded to successful applicants.

She told them: “I’m pleased to inform you that you were successful in obtaining a grant of £10,000 towards [the club toilets].

“There was a condition attached to the award which states that the toilets should be available for the entire community’s use and there should be baby-changing facilities included in the design.”

She added: “As the majority of your Members’ Community Bid allocation for 2016/17 had already been spent, the panel agreed with funding the above proposal from the 2017/18 budget.”

The grant can be claimed on completion of the scheme.

Last month it emerged the club had got the official go-ahead for its main, £35,000 improvements at its Bulpit Lane ground.

Work is now underway to get the facilities up to Vanarama National League standard by March 31 after the club’s rapid rise up the football ladder had left its ground lagging behind in terms of facilities.

A crowdfunding campaign with matched funding raised the necessary cash for the improvements, including additional covered seating and improved floodlights, dressing rooms and toilet facilities.

Chairman Nigel Warrick said at the time that the club’s “meteoric rise” had brought its own challenges, and added: “We are all immensely proud of our club.”

Unlike some other teams in the league, The Crusaders are totally self-funded and run by a community committee of volunteers.