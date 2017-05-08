Solving your business challenges together

WHAT keeps you awake at night? A problem shared is a problem solved.

Members of the Athena Network will be using their collective experience to solve each others business challenges at the Newbury West group meeting at The Red House, Marsh Benham, on Thursday, May 11.

Also in Don’t Fear the Reaper, Penny Wright of Gardner Leader (pictured) will be discussing how to be prepared for every eventuality in order to minimise the impact of incapacity.

Regional director for Athena West Berks, Debbie Miles, said: “Although looking at the ‘negative’ may appear depressing, it is actually quite uplifting to know that your house is in order should the unexpected happen.

“It’s good to be encouraged to think about preparing for such events.”

On Friday, May 12, at the Hungerford group, Caroline Matthews of CSM Financial Solutions will be demystifying pensions.

Debbie Miles will discuss ways to create a positive impression within your network, and, even more importantly, three things that create a bad one.

Regency Park Hotel Thatcham will be the venue once again for the Thatcham group on Tuesday, May 16.

Photographer Cristina Barton will be talking about why imagery is so important in your marketing in A Picture Paints a Thousand Words, illustrating what works (and what doesn’t).

Finally, on Wednesday, May 17, the Newbury Central group will meet at the Valle D’Oro, a friendly family-run Italian restaurant.

Katie Aldridge of HR Dept will be looking at “building rapport through body language”.

We know that people buy from people, so she will be discussing how body language can help develop your business relationships.

Visitors are always welcome to the Athena Network meetings, which run from noon to 2pm.

Please contact debbie.miles@theathenanetwork.com for an invitation.