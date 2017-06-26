The trials and tribulations of running an SME

LET me start by saying that starting and running a small business is not all trials and tribulations, there is also a great amount of satisfaction to be gained both from the

challenge and the independence it gives one.

I started Honesty in 2014 with the aim of creating a food business that was different from others.

Different in the way it treats its customers, staff and suppliers.

For too long many food businesses have sought to make maximum profit out of the consumer with little or no responsibility for the health of those customers.

Employees have been expected to work long and unsociable hours at the expense of their health and wellbeing in order that the company can maximise profits and suppliers have often been pressurised to supply their goods at such low prices that it becomes unsustainable for them to make a decent profit.

But to dare to be different does have its implications.

The hard truth is that if you choose to make a business more ethically robust you do sacrifice the size of your profit.

Staff have expectations and degrees of entitlement that sometimes have to be contained.

There is a tricky balance to maintain.

Having never been involved in the business world before it has been a steep learning curve, but one is never too old to embrace new challenges.

There is very rarely a dull day which has got to be part of what life is about.