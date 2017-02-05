Reggie the beagle hot on trail of new home

A HANDSOME beagle is hot on the trail of sniffing out a new home.

Ten-month-old Reggie loves to be out and about doing what beagles do best - following a scent trail with his nose.

This excitable chap loves everyone and really enjoys a fuss. Reggie wants to sniff out a loving home more than anything.

Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Reggie is extremely lively and would love a new home with another active, playful dog who can show him the ropes. Reggie would be best suited to an owner with breed experience who is around for most of the time to settle him in slowly, as he struggles to be left alone. This lovable boy will be an amazing addition to a family; he will just need a patient owner who can keep up his training, with children aged 12 years and over.”

If you are interested in offering Reggie a loving home, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.