go

Bus catches fire at Sainsbury's Calcot

Fire crews called to put out engine fire

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Bus catches fire at Sainsbury's Calcot

Photo Credit: @Red Apster Gail

A bus caught fire at Sainsbury's, Calcot and caused long traffic delays.

At 3:20 this afternoon, it was reported by Reading Buses that the number 26 from Calcot IKEA had broken down. In fact the engine had caught fire.

Fire crews attended the scene and the area was cordoned off. There were no reported injuries.

There were delays of approximately 15 minutes to bus services in the area.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Newbury man charged with GBH

Newbury man charged with GBH

News

Bus catches fire at Sainsbury's Calcot
News

Bus catches fire at Sainsbury's Calcot

Fire crews called to put out engine fire

 
M4 bridge refurbishment finishes early
News

M4 bridge refurbishment finishes early

Business as usual on local roads

 
News

Inspirational MND 30th Anniversary

 
News

"Be on guard over council tax banding review claims"

 
News

Benyon boost for Newbury Companions Hour

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33