Bus catches fire at Sainsbury's Calcot

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
Photo Credit: @Red Apster Gail
A bus caught fire at Sainsbury's, Calcot and caused long traffic delays.
At 3:20 this afternoon, it was reported by Reading Buses that the number 26 from Calcot IKEA had broken down. In fact the engine had caught fire.
Fire crews attended the scene and the area was cordoned off. There were no reported injuries.
There were delays of approximately 15 minutes to bus services in the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News