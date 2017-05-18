'Large dog' kills 26 lambs in Baughurst

A large breed of dog is believed to have killed 26 one-week-old lambs in a field in Baughurst on Sunday.

The attack happened in a field off a bridleway from Violet Lane, between 9am and 1pm. The wounds indicate they were attacked by a large breed of dog.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack, or saw an unattended dog or dogs in the area.

PC Will Butcher, from the Country Watch Team, said: “This incident took place in a popular location for dog walkers, both locally and further afield.



“It is likely that there would have been other dog walkers in the vicinity, and I would appeal to them to come forward if they have any information about this incident or those involved.

The death of these lambs is very upsetting for the owner, and many of them were pedigree breeds.

PC Butcher added: “Being in possession of a dog that worries or causes injury or death to livestock is an offence which can result in prosecution and the pet being seized and destroyed. Please be mindful of the consequences.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Butcher on 101, quoting 44170181134, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.