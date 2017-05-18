go

'Large dog' kills 26 lambs in Baughurst

A number of one-week-old lambs slaughtered in suspected dog attack

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

lamb2_12613267

A large breed of dog is believed to have killed 26 one-week-old lambs in a field in Baughurst on Sunday.

The attack happened in a field off a bridleway from Violet Lane, between 9am and 1pm. The wounds indicate they were attacked by a large breed of dog. 

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack, or saw an unattended dog or dogs in the area. 

PC Will Butcher, from the Country Watch Team, said: “This incident took place in a popular location for dog walkers, both locally and further afield.


“It is likely that there would have been other dog walkers in the vicinity, and I would appeal to them to come forward if they have any information about this incident or those involved.

The death of these lambs is very upsetting for the owner, and many of them were pedigree breeds. 

PC Butcher added: “Being in possession of a dog that worries or causes injury or death to livestock is an offence which can result in prosecution and the pet being seized and destroyed. Please be mindful of the consequences.”


Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Butcher on 101, quoting 44170181134, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

News

'Large dog' kills 26 lambs in Baughurst
News

'Large dog' kills 26 lambs in Baughurst

A number of one-week-old lambs slaughtered in suspected dog attack

 
Forestry school owner is 'abused' in parking row
Hampshire

Police are called after dispute over spaces in Baughurst play park boils over

Forestry school owner claims he was 'abused' in parking row

1comment

 
Thatcham

Pleas for funds to keep memory cafe running

 
News

Tree falls onto carriageway in Hambridge Road

2comments

 
News

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33