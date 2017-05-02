go

Just champion, Nicky!

Lambourn master claims trainer's title as Altior sweeps home

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

09-2314O Hendersons Stable Visit

Champion over jumps - Nicky Henderson

NICKY Henderson claimed his fourth champion jumps trainer title when Altior’s victory in Saturday’s bet365 celebration Chase at Sandown sealed victory over closest rival Paul Nicholls in the table.

The two had been vying for top spot all season but Henderson went in to the decisive day in the championship with an edge, and odds-on favourite Altior’s win under jockey Nico de Boinville made sure of the crown.

“What a great horse to do it with,” said Henderson.

“We’ve been consistent over the last few years and we've been second to Paul four or five times.

"When you enter a competition, you want to win races and if that means you're going to finish at the top of the pile, so be it.

"It is a championship and it's there to be fought for. There are no prizes for finishing second."

Henderson last claimed the title in the 2012-3 campaign after earlier wins in 1986 and 1987, and it set the seal on a season that  had seemed to be running off the rails when Sprinter Sacre’s career was ended and Simonsig died on course at Cheltenham.

But Altior led a new breed that included Buveur D'Air and Might Bite, and the comeback was completed on Saturday.

“We took a bitter pill when Sprinter had to retire and Simonsig got killed, which was horrible.

“But we always knew Altior was a very good horse, Might Bite is and exciting and we've also got Top Notch and Whisper, all good old soldiers."

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender

West Berkshire Council logo

Crafty Craft and Mayday celebrations set up a bumper bank holiday

Crafty Craft sailing into view

What's On February 23- March 1

What's On February 23- March 1

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Sport

Just champion, Nicky!
Sport

Just champion, Nicky!

Lambourn master claims trainer's title as Altior sweeps home

 
Skipper Dan boots Blues up a league
Sport

Skipper Dan boots Blues up a league

Promotion celebrations after play-off triumph

 
Sport

Crusaders sign off with a point

 
Sport

County FA bows to Cup final pressure and calls off Monday's tie

 
Sport

Blues gear up for promotion showdown

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33