Coronavirus: Phantom is the next show that 'must go on'

The 25th anniversary special of Phantom of the Opera is to be streamed for free on YouTube this Friday (April 17).

The initiative sees Andrew Lloyd Webber - owner of the Sydmonton Estate, near Newbury - streaming one of his famous musicals on his new YouTube channel 'The Shows Must Go On' every Friday at 7pm during the lockdown.

The 25th anniversary concert production of Phantom was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and features Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

The show, which features a cast and orchestra of more than 200, will be available for 24 hours.

It is the third show to be aired in the new series, which was launched by Lord Lloyd Webber in response to the national coronavirus lockdown that saw theatres shut up and down the country.

The first in the new series was the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The second, aired on Good Friday, was Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

Buried in the schedule over the next few weeks, says the composer, is his “disastrous show” By Jeeves, which he asserts he is “very fond of”.

Further shows are to be announced.

While free, viewers can choose to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.