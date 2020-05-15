Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

Watch live video as ISS approaches UK

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

ISS captured on camera by Tony Griffiths, Aldermaston

THE International Space Station will pass over the UK at 10.50pm and again at 27 minutes past midnight.

It will come over from the south west and you will be able to see it with the naked eye.

You can watch live video of the view from the ISS as it approaches the UK here.

If you capture the ISS on camera, email it to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33