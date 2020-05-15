Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK
Fri, 15 May 2020
ISS captured on camera by Tony Griffiths, Aldermaston
THE International Space Station will pass over the UK at 10.50pm and again at 27 minutes past midnight.
It will come over from the south west and you will be able to see it with the naked eye.
You can watch live video of the view from the ISS as it approaches the UK here.
