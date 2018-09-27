Judge salutes ‘passion and drive’ of entries

The judging is almost done, the shortlists have been drawn up and more than 250 tickets have now been sold.

Now the countdown is now well and truly on for the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards gala dinner in November.

The Best in Business Awards, which are now in their second year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business award (excluding the charity award) at the dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.

Judges have been out and about visiting all of the shortlisted companies over the past few weeks and have been hugely impressed with their quality and diversity.

One of the judges, Tom Newey, from Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen in Hungerford, said: “Firstly, let me say what an absolute pleasure it’s been going out and meeting all these incredible businesses here in West Berkshire.

“Seeing the passion and drive these people all have is incredibly encouraging and if this is a snapshot of wider trends, then I’d say West Berkshire is in an enviable position.”

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “The judging process is now coming to an end and all of the judges and sponsors have had a great time visiting West Berkshire businesses and finding out how successful they have been having their operation based in this

area.

“I am really looking forward to the night of celebration on November 2 and finding out who have won each category.

“Over 250 seats have now been sold, but there is still time to organise your tickets or a whole table of 10.

“Just go to the website and complete the simple request form.”

Click here to visit the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards website.