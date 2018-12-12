SLEIGH BELLS RING… ARE YOU LOOKING? IN THE KITCHEN, SOMEONE’S COOKING...

SEASON'S PIZZAS

you can create any shape you like with pizzas but here are two easy seasonal offerings

Snowman

Either buy the bases from any supermarket and let the children put the tomato and grated cheese on top or buy ready-made Margarita pizzas (a small and a medium for the head and the body). They can then create the faces and buttons with olives, or pepperoni or cherry tomatoes - and a triangle-shaped slither of carrot or orange pepper for the nose - job done.

Christmas Tree

Cook as many different varieties of pizza as people like. Then when they’re cooked cut them into wedges and lay them out in groups of three, slightly over-lapping - hey presto it’s a tree - you can always add a cherry tomato at the top.

PANTO PANCAKES

As with pizzas you can cut these into wedges and create trees - decorated with fruit - blueberries, bananas, strawberries

and a bit of maple syrup drizzled across for the tinsel effect.

Or you can buy the ready made round pancakes and give the children Christmas shaped pastry/cookie cutters to create

their own festive scene.

SANTA SLEIGHS

Ingredients

Small Candy Canes (still in wrappers)

Small Wrapped chocolate Santas

Mini Milky Ways

Small Amount of melted chocolate (drops, chocolate chips or a few pieces off a block)

METHOD

1 Melt Chocolate in a small bowl (either in the microwave or over a pan of hot water)

2 Remove wrappers from the milky ways

3 THIS BIT IS FOR THE ADULTS: Using the tip of a sharp knife cut a small slit in the back 3rd of the milky way and one about 5mm in front of that then dig out the middle bit of Milky Way with the tip of the knife - this is for Santa to sit in. You can just do one slit but he will crush and crack the bar - but that is fine too!

4 Turn the Milky Way over and spread on a generous amount of melted chocolate.

5 Lay the candy canes on the melted chocolate - curve side down towards the table and hold until set (you will find if you do not have enough chocolate then they will not stick)

6 Turn the sleigh over and then pop Santa in the hole and you are done!

7 Repeat until you have enough!

This one is easy for the kids to assemble if you lay out all the bits and prepare the Milky Ways

(thanks to justamumnz.com for this idea)

