Filling autumn squash stew to warm you up

Autumn Squash Stew

Serves 4-6

Preparation and cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 large squash

(approximately 500-750g)

Roasted seeds

½ tsp cumin

1 tbsp olive oil

Himalayan salt and ground pepper

1 white onion

3 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves

2 tsp smoked paprika

A handful of fresh sage and thyme leaves

1 L vegetable or chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained

Kernels cut from 2 cobs of corn

200g Calvo Nero

Himalayan salt and ground pepper

10g chopped parsley

Aleppo pepper or smoked paprika to decorate

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.

2. Cut the top off the squash to make a lid. Remove and set aside the seeds and cut out some of the flesh, ensuring you leave enough of the squash intact to hold together once baked. Transfer squash onto an oiled tray and bake until cooked through but still holding together, about 30 minutes.

3. Roasted seeds: while the squash is baking toss the squash seeds with cumin, olive oil, salt and pepper. Carefully spread them out on a tray and bake until golden brown, about 5-8 minutes. Reserve for decoration.

4. Chop the onion and transfer into a large pan with the olive oil. Fry for a couple of minutes, then add in the finely chopped garlic, smoked paprika – thyme and sage leaves. Continue to fry until the onions are cooked through and lightly coloured.

5. Roughly chop the flesh removed from the squash and add to the pan with the stock, bay leaf and butter beans. Simmer gently until the squash is nearly tender, about 10 minutes.

6. Add the sweet corn and roughly chop the Calvo Nero and add to the pan. Season to taste generously and continue to cook for a final few minutes. Stir through the freshly chopped parsley before serving.

7. To serve: Spoon the stew into the baked squash and decorate with the cumin roasted seeds and Aleppo pepper. Serve with soda bread and plenty of butter.

Top tip: You can roast the seeds form any type of squash, pumpkin or large courgette and they make a great snack as well as a topper for stews, soups and salads.