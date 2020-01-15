Firework thrown at Tadley mother

A MOTHER was left “terrified” after a firework was thrown at her while she was walking her dog in Tadley.

The incident happened at the end of Furze Road at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

In a post on the Spotted Tadley Facebook page, the woman’s daughter said her “mum and her dog were both terrified and I cannot believe someone would do this”.

The incident continues a recent trend in Tadley of projectiles being thrown, although this is the first report of a person being targeted.

Previous attacks include ball bearings, stones and bricks being thrown at vehicle and property windows.

A white transit van has been sighted in connection with the attacks, however no registration number has been provided.

Anyone with information about the firework attack is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference 44200014305.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.