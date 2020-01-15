Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Firework thrown at Tadley mother

Incident happened on Sunday

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

police

A MOTHER was left “terrified” after a firework was thrown at her while she was walking her dog in Tadley.

The incident happened at the end of Furze Road at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

In a post on the Spotted Tadley Facebook page, the woman’s daughter said her “mum and her dog were both terrified and I cannot believe someone would do this”.

The incident continues a recent trend in Tadley of projectiles being thrown, although this is the first report of a person being targeted.

Previous attacks include ball bearings, stones and bricks being thrown at vehicle and property windows.

A white transit van has been sighted in connection with the attacks, however no registration number has been provided.

Anyone with information about the firework attack is encouraged to call 101 quoting reference 44200014305.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Police appeal to trace missing man

Police appeal to trace missing man

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33