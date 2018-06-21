Tennant joins Town ahead of Southern League challenge

DANNY Robinson believes new signing James Tennant is ‘perfect for the Southern League’ as Thatcham Town made another signing this summer.

Tennant, who played for the Kingfishers during the 2016/17 season, spent last year with Hartley Wintney, helping them secure promotion to the Southern League Premier Division.

During his previous spell at Waterside Park, the winger scored 16 times in 34 appearances and Robinson is delighted the club have brought him back.

“He’s got great technical ability and he hurts teams when he is going forward,” Robinson said. “He is a big and powerful player and he’s perfect for the Southern League.

“He’s got directness and balance with his left foot and he scores goals.”

As well as signing Tennant, the Kingfishers have also snapped up midfielder Andy Jenkinson from Winchester City.

A further boost for Town is that they've managed to retain right-back Michael Miller.

Robinson said: “I’m over the moon with Michael, he’s a young player who will only get better and better.

“He’s hungry, technically very good, he’s quick and he’s very good in the air and he’ll play a big part next season.”

However, goalkeeper coach Joe Wells has decided to leave the club and Robinson said he’ll be sad to see him go.

Wells has always worked with the Thatcham boss, having spent time with Robinson at his previous club, Alresford.

He said: “He is probably the best character at the football club. We’ve not just lost a goalkeeper coach, we’ve lost a big character in and around the changing room.

“He’s not going to another club, it’s purely reasons of his own which I respect and I know he’ll be down next season watching games.”