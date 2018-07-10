Kingfishers will hope add more success with Newbury trip

FA VASE winners Thatcham Town will be in attendance at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday evening (July 12) as the third Summer Evening series takes place.

Newbury Night is offering a seven-race card running from 5.50pm through to 9.05pm and it will also celebrate the town of Newbury and will include entertainment from a variety of local musicians after racing.

The Kingfishers will attend on Thursday armed with their winning trophy which will be on display at the racecourse before racing.

Racegoers will have the chance to meet the winning team too before racing and congratulate them after they stormed to victory beating rivals Stockton Town 1-0 at Wembley back in May.

Thatcham Town FC Manager, Danny Robinson, said: "To win a cup at Wembley, the home of football, was fantastic. It was a truly memorable afternoon.

"We are really looking forward to going racing at Newbury on Thursday evening and will most definitely be bringing along the trophy - we also hope to be cheering home some winners."

The feature race on Newbury Night is the £11,600 Team Archie Handicap (7.30pm) over 10 furlongs.

The weights are jointly-headed by Never Surrender (Charlie Hills/Gerald Mosse, 9st 12lb), a good fourth over the course and distance in April, and Flight Of Fantasy (Harry Dunlop/Kieran O'Neill, 9st 12lb), who makes his second start of the year back on turf after a productive spell on the All-Weather over the winter.

The gates open at 4.00pm and prior to the seven-race thoroughbred card, there is a contest for purebred Arabians at 5.50pm - the Dubai International Arabian Races at Newbury, 29th July International Stakes over 10 furlongs.

Following on from Newbury Night on Thursday, racing returns to Newbury on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21, when the feature contest is the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint.

The final fixture in Newbury's Summer Evening Series takes place on Thursday, July 26.