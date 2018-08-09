Kingfishers make more changes to squad

THATCHAM Town’s towering defender Tom Moran has joined Hellenic League club Reading City for the 2018/19 season.

Moran 26, was an instrumental figure in last season’s double-winning campaign, making 41 appearances for the Kingfishers.

The centre-back becomes the second Thatcham player to move to Scours Lane this summer after Harry Grant made the switch.

Town manager Danny Robinson was disappointed to lose Moran, but was full of praise for the defender who made almost 90 appearances for the club.

He said: “I have worked with him for two years now and he’s been absolute colossal for us at the club, but it’s football and we have to move on.”

Robinson admitted that Moran opted for a move to Reading City – formerly Highmoor Ibis – because he couldn’t commit to football in the Southern League.

He said: “Tom told me that he didn’t want to commit to Southern League football as he’s done it with Slough previously.

“He told me that he was happy playing Hellenic League football rather than testing himself in the Southern League.

“I can’t argue with that – if he doesn’t want to do it then I wish him all the best. The door is always going to be open for him.”

Moran’s departure is another blow to Thatcham, who have also lost Liam Ferdinand, Babs Jarra, Gavin James, Ashleigh James,

Jordan Brown and Jemel Johnson from last season’s all-conquering squad.

A familiar face returns to Town

However, Robinson has been busy bringing players in, and was delighted that Scott Rees has re-joined Thatcham after leaving for Hungerford in 2012.

Midfielder Rees spent five years at Bulpit Lane and Robinson said: “Scott is a great player and I am delighted to have him because he knows what this club is all about.

“He’s a great lad to have around the changing room and he is a brilliant footballer who is very industrious and he can use both feet.

“Yes, we have had players leave the club, but you have to look at the players that we have brought into the club and Scott Rees is a fantastic signing.”

Robinson was also keen on bringing in one or two more players ahead of their league opener on August 18 against Yate Town.

He said: “I think there’ll be a couple more new face, but I’m very happy with the squad that we have got.

“Like any managers, you have to see which players become available in the first couple of weeks of the season because players might not get in at other sides.

“There’s going to be a time when we can bring some new faces in, but I’m excited and looking forward to the season.”

Since the end of last season, Thatcham have brought in James Tennant (Tadley), Andy Jenkinson (Winchester City), Callum Parsons (Swindon Supermarine) and Connor Waldon (Highworth Town).

And Robinson has been delighted with the attitude from his new recruits.

He said: “The players that have come in have bedded in really well and listen to everything that myself Andy [Darnton] and Keith [Pennicott-Bowen] are trying to coach.

“We have players who are hungry and who want to play for this club which is massive.

“If you have players like that who want to listen and learn then we’ll be more than ready.

“It feels like it’s dragging on a bit, we just want to get going.”