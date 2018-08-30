Maximum points for Hungerford on bank holiday weekend

IT was double joy for Ian Herring as Hungerford Town picked up maximum points over the bank holiday weekend.

The Crusaders beat Dartford 1-0 at Bulpit Lane on Saturday before a 3-2 away win against Truro City on Monday.

The two wins move Hungerford on to eight points from seven games – and they were a huge boost after a difficult start to their National League South campaign.

Herring said: “I’m delighted and to get three points against Truro makes Saturday’s performance even better – to have six points in two games is fantastic.”

A lot has changed at Bulpit Lane over the course of the summer and Herring has put his faith in youth since the season began earlier this month.

He said: “As I keep saying, we are a work in progress, we’re a young group and we keep learning fast. The squad is developing quickly, not only as individuals, but as a team too.

“The performances from everyone against Truro were really pleasing and I think 3-2 flattered them [Truro].”

Although the two wins have moved Hungerford further up the table, Herring said: “I’m not getting carried away with a couple of wins, just like I won’t with a couple of bad results – it’s just on to the next one.

“I’m delighted for the players, the club and the supporters because of how the group have been for the past six to eight weeks.

Monday’s win saw former Gloucester City midfielder Charlie Ten-Grotenhuis score a hat trick and Herring was thrilled with his performance.

He said: “Charlie came to us as a free agent in pre-season. We had a look at him and felt he was a player that would work well.

“Hat-tricks don’t come around often at any level of football, especially for central midfielders, so he’ll cherish the moment for the rest of his career.”

Although he played a massive part in Town’s win on Monday, Herring said Ten-Grotenhuis’ performance on Saturday was also worth plenty of praise.

He said: “Aside from the goals, his performances over the weekend were top draw and physically he can be as good as he wants to be.

“We have a great player on our hands and if he keeps learning, with a bit more aggression, then there is a lot more to come from him.”