Kingfishers make double signing

THATCHAM Town have announced that former striker Josh Helmore has re-joined the club from Bracknell Town.

Helmore spent two seasons with the Kingfishers before moving to Bracknell and possessed a strong goal scoring record with the club, before he moved.

He collected the golden boot award in the 2015/16 season after firing in 22 goals during 40 games.

Further to this, Helmore scored 13 goals during the 2016/17 campaign and 12 last year year - but he didn't feature in Thatcham's FA Vase campaign.

Speaking to the Thatcham website, Helmore said: "I'm really pleased to be back at Thatcham.

"Most people will know I never really wanted to leave the club last season, it was down to circumstance and living in North London that made it tricky.

"With our games being predominantly on a Saturday this season it means it's much more doable.

I'm really looking forward to getting back with the boys and getting my season going," Helmore concluded.

Danny Robinson has also added George Jeacock to the Kingfishers squad.

Joining from Farnborough, the 20-year-old began his career with Oxford United before spending time with both Banbury United and Didcot Town.

Jeacock - who can play on the wing or through the middle - said: "I'm delighted to have signed for Thatcham, I am so positive about this season after all the success that was here last year.

"I'm hoping to be a big part of the team this year and score some goals and push us right up the table." He added.