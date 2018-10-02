Hungerford snap up Blues goalkeeper on short-term loan

HUNGERFORD Town are expected to hand goalkeeper Jake Weaver his second start for the club after joining from Birmingham City on a short-term loan.

The 21-year-old moved to Bulpit Lane last week and played 90 minutes of their 2-0 away defeat to Slough Town in the National League South.

Weaver is expected to retain his position for the Crusaders this evening as they face Wantage Town away from home in the FA Cup second qualifying round replay.

It'll be the third meeting between the two sides in less than two weeks - with the winner of this cup tie facing Wealdstone at home on Saturday.

The first encounter was cancelled with 15 minutes remaining as a result of an injury to Hungerford keeper Jokull Andresson.

Meanwhile, the rescheduled clash ended in a 1-1 draw meaning a replay this evening will take place.

The Blues keeper has a loan deal with the club until December 28 and can be recalled at any time with 24 hours’ notice and the permission of the League.