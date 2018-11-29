Robinson thrilled with Town's character

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson was thrilled with the character his side showed during their 3-3 draw with Cinderford Town on Saturday.

The Kingfishers were 2-0 down at half-time and then fell 3-1 behind in the second half, only to rescue a point when George Jeacock struck deep into stoppage time.

That dramatic point leaves Thatcham 13th in the Southern League Division 1 South.

“It was no good for my heart, I must admit,” said Robinson. “We were two goals behind after 10 minutes from two set-plays.

“I can handle one, but the second was disappointing and after that I thought we were the better side.”

Robinson was also thankful for goalkeeper Chris Rackley, who pulled off a number of crucial saves during the first half.

He said: “We had a lot of the possession and created chances, but we could have gone in at half-time further down because Rackley has pulled off two brilliant saves.

“It was a bit of a strange game because we were in the ascendancy, despite being 2-0 down and chasing it.”

Last season’s top goalscorer Shane Cooper-Clark reduced the deficit to one goal before Cinderford restored their two-goal advantage.

Robinson said: “The big goal for us was Shane’s after half-time and although they scored from a penalty afterwards, it was only us pushing forwards.

“I think we were good for a point at the bare minimum – maybe we could have nicked it in the end.”

Town are starting to grow

The draw was Thatcham’s first of the season and Robinson was thrilled with his team’s attitude until the final whistle.

“We showed great character and I am very proud of the way that we fought back,” he said.

“This league is unforgiving if you let it be, but we have the character and the quality in the squad.

“Over these past few weeks, we have grown together a lot, both on and off the pitch, and hopefully we can move forward.”

Town travel to second-placed Blackfield & Langley on Saturday, a side that Robinson knows a lot about from his days with Alresford Town.

He said: “I know them inside out as I used to come up against them in the Wessex League, so we know it’ll be tough.

“It’s their first season at this level and they have taken to it really well and it’ll be a very big test for us.

“It’s a big pitch and we have to train well this week to give a good account of ourselves.”