Greatrex thrilled with 'faultless' La Bague Au Roi

LAMBOURN trainer Warren Greatrex has praised the 'faultless' performance from La Bague Au Roi after taking first place in the Novices' Steeple Chase at Newbury.

On the opening day of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, Richard Johnson was able to steer the 5/4 favourite to victory ahead of TalkIsCheap in second.

And after the race, Greatrex was thrilled with the overall performance as he believes it's proof that she can progress further.

"I'm chuffed to bit's, it's another step up the ladder and her jumping was brilliant," he said. "Again she was faultless round and completely lead from the front.

"She is always better in the lead and I said to Richard 'can she win a grade 1' and he said 'definitely' - so that will be my job now to make that happen."

Greatrex believes this was the perfect step for La Bague Au Roi to target the Kauto Star Novices' Chase - a Grade 1 National Hunt Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"I think the Kauto Star for me would be the next target; a flat track, three mile, it would be right up her street."

And the Lambourn trainer was also delighted to win at his home track in Newbury.

"It's great," Greatrex said. "Ladbrokes have done a great job and the place is absolutley packed and it will be even busier on Saturday, I'm chuffed to bits and we don't have to go far to get home."

Seven Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson was unable to pick up a victory on the opening day of the Winter Carnival.

Henderson had Kupatana in second place during the Steeple Chase, Morning Vicar in third during the Novices' Hurdle and Dragon D'Estruval, who wasn't placed.

Meanwhile, Oliver Sherwood - also from Lambourn - had one second place with Sevarano in the opening race of the afternoon.

For all the full results, head over to our LIVE BLOG, which will also run on Saturday for day two of the festival.