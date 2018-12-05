Newbury MP joins Tory rebels on key Brexit amendment

RICHARD Benyon was one of 26 Conservative MPs who rebelled against his own Government yesterday on a key vote which could determine what post-Brexit Britain looks like.

The Newbury MP voted in favour of an amendment which will hand power to MPs if Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement is rejected.

MPs backed the amendment – put forward by Dominic Grieve – by 321 votes to 299 as they headed into five days of debates on the Brexit withdrawal agreement ahead of the crucial vote on Tuesday next week.

Essentially, the amendment gives MPs the power to instruct the Government what action to take if Mrs May’s Brexit deal is voted down in Parliament.

If Mrs May fails to win Parliament’s backing on Tuesday, the Government has 21 days in which to return to the House and set out what it plans to do next.

Yesterday's amendment vote came immediately after MPs voted to find the Government in contempt of Parliament over its failure to publish its full legal advice on the Brexit deal.

The vote, passed by 311 votes to 293, is the first time in history Parliament has held a Government in contempt.

Ahead of the crunch vote next week, Mr Benyon conducted his own Brexit poll last week in Newbury – which you can take here.