Herring thankful for Blues relationship

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring has praised Championship club Birmingham City for the support they have provided the club.

The Crusaders pinned down another loan deal at Bulpit Lane as young goalkeeper Michael Luyambula rejoined for a second spell.

The 19-year-old spent three weeks with the National League South outfit and his current deal expires on January 13 – with a view to an extension.

“The relationship I have with Birmingham is fantastic,” admitted Herring. “They have helped us out with players and I have been up to see them train, which has helped my development.

“We give the loan players an opportunity to play football at a good level and we’ve selected those who can handle that.”

As well as Luyambula, the Crusaders have also had fellow goalkeeper Jake Weaver, defender Josh Martin and attacker Tommy Anderson.

“The more relationships you can have the better and I am very grateful of Birmingham for that,” Herring added.

Weaver has been on loan at Hungerford since September 28, but his deal expires at the end of this month.

And, despite both parties wanting to extend the deal, the 21-year-old will return to St Andrews.

“Both ourselves and Jake wanted to extend his loan until the end of the season, but due to FA laws that wasn’t allowed to happen,” said Herring.

However, the Championship side have offered the services of Luyambula as a replacement for the departing Weaver.

Herring said: “Michael was only with us for one game, but I was extremely impressed. Birmingham have helped us out and I believe he is more than capable.”

It's a busy festive period for Town

Hungerford have added to their squad in time for a busy schedule which sees them play four times in 12 days.

“I am sure everyone will be utilised over the Christmas period,” said Herring. “Fortunately we have managed to get a bigger squad, which has resulted in competition for places.”

However, the loan spell of Jokull Andresson has ended and he has returned to Reading.

The 17-year-old played a key role for Town, but suffered two head injuries during the spell, which forced him out of action.

The Crusaders travel to promotion-chasing Dartford on Saturday and the player/manager is confident his side can put in a good performance.

“We beat Dartford at home and they’re going to want to avenge that,” he said. “We’re away and it’ll be a difficult place to go, but we’re full of confidence.

“No matter who we played this weekend, we’d have confidence because our performances have gradually improved.”

Hungerford then welcome Oxford City to Bulpit Lane on Boxing Day.

Town haven’t played since beating Chippenham Town 2-0 on December 8 and their Berks & Bucks Senior Cup with Slough game on Tuesday was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Herring said: “It’s been very difficult because we had no game last weekend and the cup game on Tuesday was called off.

“I have put an element of trust into the lads. We have a good, young group and I have put trust in them to keep themselves fit.”