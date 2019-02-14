Herring wants to build on win

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring hopes his side can build on Saturday’s win against St Albans City.

The Crusaders beat City 5-0 as goals from Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (2), Darren Foxley, Matt Jones and Alfy Whittingham helped them to their biggest league win since December 2016 when they beat Oxford City 6-0.

“It could have been more,” admitted Herring. “But first and foremost I was delighted with the clean sheet and, although there are things we can improve on, the boys were fantastic.

“The performances have been there and that result was coming because we took our chances very well.

“It seems that every mistake we have made has been getting punished so we’ve done work on defending as a group and that seems to be paying dividends.”

Another positive from Saturday’s win was the return of Callum Willmoth, who has been out injured for 17 months.

“It was fantastic – we got him on earlier than we anticipated and he’s someone we need in our group,” said Herring. “It was a long road for him and his career was nearly taken away from him so it was brilliant to see him out there.”

Hungerford travel to Chippenham Town on Saturday and Herring wants his side to use Saturday’s win as a platform to work on.

He said: “We have to make sure we stay grounded and try to put back-to-back wins together.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and so is pressure. We have to use that to our advantage this weekend because it’ll be tough.

“They are a good side and it’s a hard place to go, so it’ll be a difficult afternoon, but if our attitude, application and concentration levels are near to last week, then the result will take care of itself.”

Earlier this month, Herring announced his retirement from playing, ending his 18-year career.

Having played at the likes of Swindon Town, Salisbury City and Hungerford, he admitted the timing was right.

“I think when you know, you kind of know,” said Herring. “We had a friendly last week and I picked up an injury to my shoulder which meant I couldn’t work the next day.

“We have a baby on the way, I am self-employed and being 35, the time was right as I have the ability to stay in football by managing this young group.”