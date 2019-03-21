Herring praises Crusaders' fight for survival

IAN Herring feels that good performances are leading to points at the right time for Hungerford Town after they beat Eastbourne Borough 2-0 at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Rhys Kavanagh and Marvel Ekpiteta has taken the Crusaders to within a point of safety in the National League South.

And with just seven games of the season remaining, Herring believes their form is improving each week.

He said: “I am over the moon with the result, the three points and the clean sheet and I don’t think it could have gone any better.

“The conditions were tough. The wind was so severe, it was bordering on unplayable at times.

“But fortunately for us, we managed to handle the conditions very well and it’s a credit to the lads because they showed plenty of maturity on Saturday.”

Billericay is up next for Town

Town travel to promotion-chasing Billericay Town this weekend, and Herring believes that his side – unbeaten in three games – can take something away from Essex.

He said: “Like I keep saying, the performances are there, but it’s all about turning them into points and that’s what we’re beginning to do.

“It’ll be a big test for us, but we’re going into that game with two clean sheets in a row and we have only conceded once in three games.

“We’re going into it in a good vein of form, which is coming at such an important time.”

Saturday saw the end of Josh Martin’s loan deal from Birmingham City and although the Hungerford manager is gutted to lose him, he’s happy to have helped his development.

“I have been over the moon with his performances,” said Herring. “I’d like to thank him for the contribution he has made.

“When Marv [Ekpiteta] was out, I gave him the responsibility of being captain, which says a lot about him.

“Not only has he been a credit to himself and his family, we’re very grateful for Birmingham as they allowed him to come to us.”

However, midfielder Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist has returned to Bulpit Lane on loan from Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is on his second loan spell with Hungerford, having helped them to avoid the drop last year.

Herring said: “It’s great because he has experience from last year when we were in a similar situation.

“I know what he can do. He also knows Cam [Hargreaves] and Rhys [Kavanagh] from Bristol Rovers, so hopefully that can help him settle quickly.”

Leigh-Gilchrist made his return to action on Saturday, coming on as a late substitute against Eastbourne.

And Herring said: “You can see from his brief cameo on Saturday that he has the quality and it gives us more competition for places.”