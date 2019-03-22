West Berkshire for Europe to march for people's vote tomorrow (Saturday)

PEOPLE from West Berkshire will be marching in London on Saturday to call for a people’s vote on a final Brexit deal.

West Berkshire For Europe (formerly West Berkshire Stronger Together) will be joining thousands of other campaigners asking for another referendum on any agreed deal.

Group spokesman Peter Norman said that a much larger contingent from West Berkshire was expected than the 100 people who attended the last rally.

Mr Norman said: “We are calling for a people’s vote on the final deal.

“Despite what Richard Benyon says, the Withdrawal Agreement is not a deal.

“It takes us into a period of two years where we try to negotiate a deal.

“We could still end up under the Withdrawal Agreement in a situation where we are in the exact same position.”

On speaker John Bercow’s decision to not have a third meaningful vote on Theresa May’s deal, which has twice been heavily defeated in the Commons, Mr Norman said: “I think that’s absolutely right.

“I can’t see how Parliament can be presented with the same thing without any changes. It’s an unprecedented abuse of parliamentary privilege.

“I think the majority of the country, whether they voted Leave or Remain, is against the Withdrawal Agreement because it takes away our representation in the EU, but still has us subject to EU regulation.

“It’s an unbelievable mess.

“A decisive majority in Parliament can be overruled, but a slim majority of the people is taken as God given and there can be no change.”

The group will be meeting at Newbury station at 9.45am and people who want to attend can meet there or contact the West Berkshire For Europe Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a petition to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU has received 2,687,402 signatures.

Newbury constituency accounts for 2,739 of these (2.51 per cent of the 109,155 constituents).