Herring: Crusaders are ready for showdown

IAN Herring has rallied his Hungerford Town players ahead of Saturday’s crunch game with East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane.

The Crusaders are three points clear of the National League South drop zone and a point will guarantee their safety.

Hungerford picked up four points over the Easter weekend, drawing 0-0 with Bath City before an incredible 1-0 away win at Torquay United.

Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist scored a 90th minute winner for Town and Herring said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the result and we’re at a stage of the season when it doesn’t matter how we won, we just needed that win.

“Considering it’s away at the champions and they were getting presented with their trophy, it was a tough task and the players deserve all the credit from that.”

But Herring warned: “If we don’t finish the job off on Saturday, the win [against Torquay] won’t matter.

“The players know what they have to do, we know what we have to do and it is in our hands.

“We’re at home, hopefully we can get a big crowd and we have to make sure our attitude is right so we can finish the job.”

Although East Thurrock have already been relegated, Herring believes they’ll still prove to be a difficult side.

Last season, Hungerford travelled to East Thurrock on the final day needing a win to stay up and they clinched a 1-0 win.

Herring said: “They won’t roll over and although it’s a similar position to last year, we are slightly better off this time as we’re at home, so if we perform like we have done I am sure we’ll be fine.

“Their attitude and application has to be right and as long as they can look themselves in the mirror after the game and know they have left everything out there, then I can’t ask for more.”

New roles are crucial for Town

Herring was also thrilled to see Patrick Chambers and Carl Reader step into the roles of chairman and vice-chairman at the club.

He said:“I have met with Patrick a number of times and I am really excited with his plans for the club.

“First and foremost, my job is to keep Hungerford in this league and I feel like it’s more important now with Patrick and Carl coming on board.

“If we can stay in this league, it will help with a wide variety of things.

“As soon as the season finishes, then we can talk about the football side of things and hopefully things are looking up for Hungerford Town.”

At a club forum earlier this month, Herring was unsure of his future but his number one priority is to keep Hungerford in the National League South.

“I would love to remain in charge – I have a year left on my contract,” said Herring.

“Do I want to stay on as manager? Yes, how can you not after days like Monday?”

“But we must first focus on Saturday and then we can talk about my future.”