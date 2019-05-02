Hayman is relishing counties call

NEWBURY Blues forward Max Hayman has achieved more success this season after being picked to represent England Counties Under-20s.

The 18-year-old has been selected to play for the U-20s squad during a series of trials in Derby on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Hayman, along with Paul Englezos, Todd Muil and Tom Scott, are representatives from Berkshire who have made the squad.

“I was very excited when I found out that I was selected and also felt very proud of myself,” said Hayman.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for me and hopefully I will be able to progress to the next stage of England counties.

“This will be a big challenge for me, but it excites me to see how far I can push myself as a player.”

Hayman will take part in the trials hoping to secure a call-up to the squad when they take part in a two-Test tour of Romania later this month.

Hayman, who has played hooker, flanker and prop for Blues this season, is part of the Berkshire U-20s squad that face Surrey in the final of the Jason Leonard County Championship on Sunday.

The former St Bartholomew’s pupil will line up at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways Stadium and is loving the experience.

He said: “The Berkshire set-up this year has been unreal. We have had an amazing team and an amazing season, being unbeaten so far with one game remaining – the county cup final.”

Hayman played a big part in Blues’ record season, which saw them lose just once in 26 games and secure promotion to South West Premier.

“Playing for the Blues this season has been such a surreal experience,” he said. “We have had such an amazing season, winning the league and gaining promotion.”