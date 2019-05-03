Chesmain happy to repay faith

NOAH Chesmain spoke of his delight after scoring the goal that ensured Hungerford Town avoided relegation from the National League South.

The left-back, who joined the Crusaders on loan from Colchester United in March, smashed home a 90th-minute equaliser against East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Town needed a point prior to last weekend’s final game of the season, and the long-range effort from the 21-year-old ensured they retained their National League South status.

Chesmain said: “It felt amazing to score the goal to secure safety and it meant a lot for me to be able to repay Hungerford for all the faith they had in me.”

Chesmain, who started his playing career at Millwall, joined League 2 Colchester in 2018 and spent the majority of the season on loan with Hitchin Town in the Southern League.

However, due to an injury to Matt Jones, Hungerford acquired the services of the full-back in March and Chesmain has settled well.

“I believe it has gone very well,” he said. “Although I didn’t have much time to settle in to the squad, I felt a lot of positivity from everyone within and surrounding the club that we were going to pull through.

“It helped me relax a bit and play my game when I was on the pitch.

“To be honest, I was quite nervous coming straight into a match on my first day, but all the players made me feel very welcome.”

Chesmain was also pleased with the support from manager Ian Herring and assistant Kevin Watson throughout his short time in Berkshire.

He said: “The gaffer really wanted me to just play my game, which took a lot pressure off me.

“Since I’ve been at club the boys and the management staff have been a pleasure to work with and I just feel very grateful to have this opportunity.”