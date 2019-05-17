Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tadley Calleva announce new manager

The club have found a replacement for Danny Dolan who left last week

Tadley Calleva announce new manager

TADLEY Calleva has today (Friday) announced the appointment of Adam Clark as the new first-team manager.

After former manager Danny Dolan stepped down last week, the Barlows Park club were made to find a replacement for the 2019/20 campaign.

Clark, who has gained experience with Basingstoke Town, will step into the role with John McFarlane coming in as his assistant manager.

We'll have more on this announcement in next week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.

