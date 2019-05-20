Police seeking fourth man in connection with Newbury assault

POLICE want to speak with this man, who may have information about an assault in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police published an appeal last week containing images of four men and a woman who they believe have vital information about the assault.

Officers have now identified the woman and three of the men from the earlier appeal but they are appealing for help in identifying the fourth man.

The CCTV was released in connection with two men being assaulted by a group of men outside Document House in Wharf Street at around 4am on Saturday, March 30.

A 17-year-old boy from Thatcham, and a 17-year-old boy from Newbury were both arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released under investigation.

Case investigator Thomas Gosling, based at Newbury police station, said: “Thank you for your help in identifying four of the five individuals.

“We are still appealing for help in identifying the man in this CCTV image.

“If you recognise him, or believe it may be you, please get in touch by calling the police.”

If you have any information call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190096342’ or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.