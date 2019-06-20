Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Blues are ready to go once again

Head coach Archer is excited for the new season to start

Liam Headd

PAUL Archer is excited about ‘putting the wheels back into motion’ as preparations for the new season begin shortly.

Blues will report for pre-season duty in a couple of weeks with all eyes on the South West Premier campaign, which begins with a trip to Camborne on September 7.

After securing promotion last season, Newbury are eagerly anticipating the Premier Division after the league fixtures were announced this week.

And now that head coach Archer knows who and when his side will play, he’s keen to get going once more.

He said: “Having seeing the fixtures, it adds to the excitement and it makes it a little bit more real because we know where we’re going and where we need to be.

“We’re about ready to go again. Pre-season starts very soon and I am looking forward to seeing everyone again.

“I’m looking forward to putting the wheels back into motion and having some fun.”

Although Archer has had some time away from the game, he still has to make sure work continues  to keep developing as a club.

He said: “It was good to have some downtime after last season and the efforts we put in.

“You don’t really get to take a break as a head coach – there are always discussions with the committee, the coaches and players.”

And although the hard work has continued for Archer, he admitted  the whole club is relishing the challenge.

“It keeps me motivated and it’s great to see the excitement for the season, not just from me, but from everyone at the club.”

Newbury Blues fixtures 2019/20

SEPTEMBER
Sat 7 Camborne (A)
Sat 14 Drybrook (H)
Sat 21 Exeter University (A)
Sat 28 Exmouth (H)

OCTOBER
Sat 5 Ivybridge (A)
Sat 12 Launceston (H)
Sat 19 Maidenhead (A)

NOVEMBER
Sat 9 Okehampton (H)
Sat 16 Weston-super-Mare (A)
Sat 23 Barnstaple (H)

DECEMBER
Sat 7 Bracknell (A)
Sat 14 Brixham (H)
Sat 21 Drybrook (A)

JANUARY
Sat 4 Exeter University (H)
Sat 11 Exmouth (A)
Sat 18 Ivybridge (H)

FEBRUARY
Sat 1 Launceston (A)
Sat 8 Maidenhead (H)
Sat 29 Okehampton (A)

MARCH
Sat 7 Weston-super-Mare (H)
Sat 21 Barnstaple (A)
Sat 28 Bracknell (H)

APRIL
Sat 4 Brixham (A)
Sat 18 Camborne (H)

