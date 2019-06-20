Blues are ready to go once again

PAUL Archer is excited about ‘putting the wheels back into motion’ as preparations for the new season begin shortly.

Blues will report for pre-season duty in a couple of weeks with all eyes on the South West Premier campaign, which begins with a trip to Camborne on September 7.

After securing promotion last season, Newbury are eagerly anticipating the Premier Division after the league fixtures were announced this week.

And now that head coach Archer knows who and when his side will play, he’s keen to get going once more.

He said: “Having seeing the fixtures, it adds to the excitement and it makes it a little bit more real because we know where we’re going and where we need to be.

“We’re about ready to go again. Pre-season starts very soon and I am looking forward to seeing everyone again.

“I’m looking forward to putting the wheels back into motion and having some fun.”

Although Archer has had some time away from the game, he still has to make sure work continues to keep developing as a club.

He said: “It was good to have some downtime after last season and the efforts we put in.

“You don’t really get to take a break as a head coach – there are always discussions with the committee, the coaches and players.”

And although the hard work has continued for Archer, he admitted the whole club is relishing the challenge.

“It keeps me motivated and it’s great to see the excitement for the season, not just from me, but from everyone at the club.”

Newbury Blues fixtures 2019/20

SEPTEMBER

Sat 7 Camborne (A)

Sat 14 Drybrook (H)

Sat 21 Exeter University (A)

Sat 28 Exmouth (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 5 Ivybridge (A)

Sat 12 Launceston (H)

Sat 19 Maidenhead (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 9 Okehampton (H)

Sat 16 Weston-super-Mare (A)

Sat 23 Barnstaple (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 7 Bracknell (A)

Sat 14 Brixham (H)

Sat 21 Drybrook (A)

JANUARY

Sat 4 Exeter University (H)

Sat 11 Exmouth (A)

Sat 18 Ivybridge (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 Launceston (A)

Sat 8 Maidenhead (H)

Sat 29 Okehampton (A)

MARCH

Sat 7 Weston-super-Mare (H)

Sat 21 Barnstaple (A)

Sat 28 Bracknell (H)

APRIL

Sat 4 Brixham (A)

Sat 18 Camborne (H)