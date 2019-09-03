Thatcham's FA Cup tie selected for BBC

THATCHAM Town's FA Cup first qualifying round tie against Salisbury at the Stacatruc Stadium will be shown live on the BBC.

Thatcham cruised into this round after a convincing 7-1 victory against Andover New Street in the preliminary round towards the end of last month.

The match takes place on September 7, with kick-off being at 12.30 and will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

Salisbury, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division South (one league above Thatcham), are managed by former Leicester City and Portsmouth striker, Steve Claridge

Prior to Saturday's game, the Kingfishers host Cirencester Town in the Southern League Division 1 South on Tuesday evening.

The club will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the season, having won three and drawn one of their four league games.