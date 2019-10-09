Gomes and Royals part company

READING Football Club have announced that José Gomes has left his position as first team manager.

Gomes joined the championship side at the end of December 2018 and successfully steered the club away from the threat of relegation.



However, following just two wins in the first 11 league games in 2019-20, owner Mr Yongge Dai has made the difficult decision to part company with Gomes and make a change at first team level.



A statement on the club website said: "We would like to sincerely thank José for his hard work during his tenure as manager at Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career."



The club said they will make no additional comment at this time, but will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Gomes is the club's third manager to depart in 19 months after both Jaap Stam parted company in March 2018, while Paul Clement was sacked halfway through the 2018/19 campaign.

The Royals' next Championship match sees them host Preston on 19 October.