Consistency is crucial for Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring was left ‘bitterly disappointed’ after his side fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Hampton & Richmond.

Charlie Wassmer and former player Danilo Orsi-Dadomo scored in each half to send Town to the bottom of the National League South table.

The Crusaders struggled to create many opportunities and Herring was frustrated with the performance from his players.

“We knew what Hampton were going to do,” he said. “I watched them so we knew to work on set-pieces in training because they’re good at them, but not so good at defending them.

“They have done a job on us really and it didn’t help with the conditions because we were against the wind for the whole game.

“I think we started the game quite well and we got ourselves into some good areas, but our execution and decision-making in the final third wasn’t good enough.

“They had a sustained period of quite a few set-pieces and we had a let-off, but then they scored and it gave us a bit of a mountain to climb.

“But 2-0 at home to a team that we could have gone ahead of is a bitter disappointment,” he added.

The scoreline could have been worse for Hungerford, but keeper Adam Siviter – on loan from Birmingham City – pulled off some crucial saves.

“I thought he was outstanding,” admitted Herring. “You have to play to the conditions and it is hard for goalkeepers.

“I said before the game that we needed to follow things in at both ends and Sivs [Siviter] pulled off a great save, but we didn’t follow the ball in.”

Herring made changes shortly after the break as Town went in search of an equaliser, when they were trailing 1-0.

Conor Lynch and Kofi Halliday replaced James Constable and James Rusby.

He said: “I didn’t think they were playing well enough and because it’s a squad game I felt we needed more urgency.

“It’s difficult when we’re at a club like Hungerford where we are not blessed with fitness coaches and analysts and other coaches to take the load off me and Hobbo [Ian Hobbs].”

Hungerford now travel to Braintree Town on Saturday with Herring expecting a tough clash against a side fighting for a promotion spot.

“We’ll do our homework to see where we can get three points from,” he said. “Now is not the time for people to sulk.

“Now is the time to stick our chests out and stand up and be counted again, because although it’s only October, we can’t keep saying that as there will come a point where time runs out.

“We need to find some consistency and we need to find that as quickly as possible.”

100 not out for Herring

The Crusaders boss celebrated his 100th game in charge of the National League South side, but the day ended in disappointment as they were beaten by Hampton .

Herring, who played for Town before going on to become player/manager and then manager, said he was grateful for the opportunity to take charge.

“I am proud to do it for this wonderful club,” he said. “I’d obviously like to thank everyone for their support. It’s gone quick, but being trusted to manage a club at such a young age with little experience at this level is something I am thankful for.”

After Bobby Wilkinson departed Bulpit Lane, Herring and Jon Boardman took over the reins before the latter left in February 2018.

“I still remember the first day when we played Poole and we didn’t have enough socks so we had to buy them separately,” joked Herring.

Despite having little experience when he was appointed, Herring has admitted to learning more and more at the club.

He said: “I am learning a lot. I have had two different assistants, now I am onto my third and we have had a turnaround of players.

“Some of those players have gone on to bigger and better things and we’re providing people with an opportunity to enjoy their football and improve.

“For me, I do a lot of work away from football,” he said. “I’ve got a life coach to try and improve how I am on the side because my conduct can have a huge impact on a group of people.”