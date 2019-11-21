Humphries prepares for big weekend

NEWBURY’S Luke Humphries is preparing for a showdown with the world number one at this weekend’s Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals.

The 24-year-old has been drawn against Michael van Gerwen in round one of the competition, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday).

The tournament, held at Butlin’s Minehead Resort, will see the top 64 players from the 2019 Order of Merit compete.

Humphries is due on stage at some point on Friday evening, with his game against Van Gerwen being the sixth game on the main stage.

The competition is being broadcast on ITV4.

As well as this weekend’s tournament, Humphries will be taking part in his first ever World Youth Championship final.

The Newbury man will be facing off against Adam Gawlas from the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Humphries will be hoping for success as he steps up preparations for the World Darts Championships, which kick off at Alexandra Palace, London, on December 13.