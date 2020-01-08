Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Humphries selected for Premier League appearance

The 24-year-old is one of the challengers to take part in the competition

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Humphries selected for Premier League appearance

PIC: LAWRENCE LUSTIG/PDC

LUKE Humphries has been confirmed as one of nine 'challengers' that will take part in this year's Unibet Premier League after an impressive 2019.

In a return to last year’s popular format, nine players will compete under the re-branded 'Challengers' banner and each of these players will take part in the opening nine weeks of the Premier League.

Humphries, who won the World Youth Championship in November, will compete on week five of the competition at Westpoint, Exeter.

It's the same venue to where the 24-year-old played in last year's Premier League, where he earned a thrilling 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price.

Humphries ended the year in strong style by reaching the last eight of the World Darts Championship, for a second succession year.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33