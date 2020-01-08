Humphries selected for Premier League appearance

LUKE Humphries has been confirmed as one of nine 'challengers' that will take part in this year's Unibet Premier League after an impressive 2019.

In a return to last year’s popular format, nine players will compete under the re-branded 'Challengers' banner and each of these players will take part in the opening nine weeks of the Premier League.

Humphries, who won the World Youth Championship in November, will compete on week five of the competition at Westpoint, Exeter.

It's the same venue to where the 24-year-old played in last year's Premier League, where he earned a thrilling 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price.

Humphries ended the year in strong style by reaching the last eight of the World Darts Championship, for a second succession year.