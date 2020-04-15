Tadley Calleva boss Adam Clark is relishing another opportunity next season

TADLEY Calleva manager Adam Clark believes his first season in charge of the club has been a success, despite the campaign ending prematurely.

The Sydenhams Wessex Premier is one of many non-league divisions that has been ‘null and voided’ with all results expunged because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made by the Football Association a number of weeks ago and Clark felt it was the right one.

He said: “I was pretty surprised at how swiftly they acted because I thought it was going to be dragged out a lot longer.

“It’s good that they have done it so soon. It gives us the chance, if the virus goes away, to start next season on time because if it was ongoing the FA would have had to make a decision and they would have got stick for it.”

Although the season will have no end result, Clark has found plenty of positives from his first season in charge at Barlows Park.

He said: “Obviously the start was up and down because we lost a lot of players and new ones came in and there was a lot of uncertainty.

“However we got a few good wins and then we started to click, so overall I am really happy with the whole squad.

“The main goal at the start of the season was to not go down and we had that secured very early on.”

Clark has already started to plan for life in the Sydenhams Wessex Premier next year.

He said: “We have set ourselves goals already and we have realistic targets that I think we can achieve.

“We obviously want to better this year and I would like to think that everyone is going to stay and if I can add a few more experienced players then we can be more consistent.”

Tadley Calleva are looking to recruit a new club secretary and anyone interested should email Secretarytcfc@gmail.com