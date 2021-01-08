Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham Town made aware of season update as Southern League issue a new statement

The Kingfishers have not played a match since November 3

THE Pitching In Southern League have today updated teams across their divisions in regards to what will be happening with the 2020/21 football season.

The update is in regards to the campaign, which has once again been halted because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has seen England enter another national lockdown.

The Southern League, together with its fellow Trident Leagues, has reviewed the situation.

A statement on the website, said: "In order to reach a decision that will apply across Steps 3 & 4 in the National League System, and which is informed by the views of all clubs at Steps 3 & 4, clubs will shortly be asked by the Football Association to provide views on whether the 2020/21 season should be terminated and, if not, what the alternative should be.

"This will take the form of a short survey.

"Independent of that survey, all three of the Trident League’s Boards hold the view that the season should cease immediately and be declared null and void.

"The ultimate decision lies with the FA Council, following a proposal made by the Alliance Committee but no proposal will be drafted until clubs’ views have been collated and assessed."

As a result of the meeting, the Southern League has postponed all fixtures up to and including Saturday, March 6 as the country deals with ongoing restrictions in place.

Thatcham Town, who are 14th in Division 1 South of the Southern League, have played eight matches since the start of the season.

However, they have not played a competitive fixture since November 3 - a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Manor Farm.

The Southern League have announced that they will be providing it's members with more updates, as and when they have them.

It has not yet been made clear what will happen for teams lower than Thatcham in the football pyramid, but as it's classed as 'non-elite' it has also stopped.

