Firefighters from 4 counties battle Newbury blaze for almost 14 hours

FIRE appliances from stations across four counties worked together for around 14 hours to tackle a blaze at a property in Wantage Road, Newbury.

Yesterday (Sunday, January 31) Newbury Today reported that fire crews attended a house near the golf course entrance to Snelsmore Common after a fire started at 12.32am.

After working throughout the night on Sunday, and ensuring there were no injuries sustained, the fire was controlled and eventually put out by teams from Berkshire, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

Although it is still unclear as to what caused the blaze, it did start in the roof of the property.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service issued the following statement:

"Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Newbury and crews from Whitley Wood, Dee Road, Mortimer, Crowthorne and Bracknell fire stations were sent to the scene, together with the Incident Command Unit from Maidenhead, the Operational Support Unit from Whitley Wood and crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using four hose reels, before damping down the area for hotspots. All people were safely accounted for.

"Crews were initially on the scene for around 14 hours, before returning for re-inspections to ensure the fire was completely out."