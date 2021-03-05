Luke Humphries receives bye to UK Open fourth round after Justin Pipe tests positive for coronavirus

NEWBURY'S Luke Humphries has received a bye into the fourth round of this year's Ladbrokes UK Open after his third round opponent returned a positive coronavirus test.

Humphries, 26, was due to come up against world number 47 Justin Pipe, but the latter will miss this weekend's tournament after the positive result.

The pair were due to meet on Friday (today), but Pipe will now be required to self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

Meanwhile Humphries will now go into the fourth round and play on Friday evening, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere fellow Newbury player Jason Heaver is also in action in the £450,000 tournament in Milton Keynes.

Heaver is playing in the competition for the second successive year, but the first time since earning a PDC Tour Card.

The Newbury player faces Lorenzo Pronk in round one, on stage five, which kicks off at 11am.

The action on the main stage will be broadcasted on ITV4 throughout the weekend and also the ITV Player.