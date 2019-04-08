A Newbury restaurant is appealing to the public to help boost its Easter Egg Appeal.

For the second year in a row, the Toby Carvery, on London Road, is collecting eggs to hand out to vulnerable children around the district this Easter.

The eggs will be passed on to children known to the district's social services and who are unlikely to receive an Easter Egg from anyone else this year. Staff said they would also like to be able to give young carers a chocolate treat for Easter too.

If you can donate any chocolate eggs, please drop them off at the Toby Carvery, on the Robin Hood Roundabout, any day between 8am-10pm, before Thursday, April 18.

Staff first had the idea last year and set themselves a target of 100 eggs, but with four days to go they had only managed to collect half that number.

So an appeal was sent out by newburytoday, which saved the day. More than 200 eggs were donated by kind-hearted residents and then passed on to vulnerable children throughout West Berkshire.