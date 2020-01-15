Update: Further roads closed after additional rainfall on Thursday evening

Update on Friday 17th January, 2020

After additional rainfall last night (Thursday) and ground water levels continuing to rise, West Berkshire Council has announced further road closures.

Deans Copse Road, Cross Lane and the road from Cross Lane to the Wokingham boundary past Clappers Farm, in Beech Hill are now also closed due to flooding.

The closures already in place, and listed in our earlier story, all remain in place as well.

The district council will reassess all roads on Monday and issue further guidance then.

Yesterday's torrential rain has left a number of roads around Wasing impassable this morning (Wednesday).

The River Enborne at Shalford Bridge overflowed after the heavy rain overnight and five roads in the immediate area are now flooded.

The blocked roads are Wasing Lane, Wasing Road, Shalford Bridge, Station Road and Back Lane.

Drivers are being advised to use the A340 and A4 as alternative routes.

West Berkshire Council's highways department said, due to the further heavy rain forecast over the coming days, it expects the closures to remain in place until at least the weekend.

More details and a map of the flooded area around Shalford Bridge can be found here.

Details of further road closures are coming in and we will list them below.

Deans Copse Road in Burghfield is currently closed between Hose Hill and Burghfield Road due to flooding. Drivers of light vehicles are advised to use Burghfield Road, Theale Road and Hose Hill instead.

This closure, which you can find more details of on the map here, is expected to remain in place until at least the weekend.

The road up from the A340 Pangbourne Road, towards Bradfield College, is also currently flooded, although we do not yet believe an official road closure is in place here.

Foudry Brook, in Beech Hill, has burst its banks and as a result the following roads are closed: Cross Lane and the road from Cross Lane past Clappers Farm to the Wokingham Boundary.

Drivers are being advised to use Beech Hill Road towards Mortimer and The Street. The closures are expected to be in place for several days.

You can find a map of the flooded area here.

Reports from readers coming in that Enborne Road, between Sunderland Gardens and the railway overbridge has a lot of standing water but is passable with care.

Also being told that the A339 is experiencing the usual flooding issues at Headley and also at Kingsclere. Traffic is getting through slowly.