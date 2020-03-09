Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Topshop and Topman reprieve

Stores were scheduled to close this weekend

Newbury's Topshop and Topman stores are to remain open. 

The stores in the Parkway Shopping centre were set to close on Saturday, March 14.

Arcadia Group, which owns Topshop and Topman, told Newburytoday at the time: "The Topshop Topman Newbury store will cease trading on 14th March 2020 and we have endeavoured to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group."

However, closing down signs in the shared shop windows have been removed and vacancies have been inserted instead. 

Arcadia said in a statement today (Monday): "Since announcing the closure of our Topshop Topman Newbury store we have subsequently reached an agreement which will enable us to now continue to trade in the same space.

"The store will close for a couple of days refresh only this month.

"We would like to thank all of our customers and colleagues for their loyalty and are pleased that we will be able to continue to bring both brands to Newbury".

