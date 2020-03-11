Trinity School in Newbury cancels parents evening as UK coronavirus cases rise

A Newbury school has cancelled its upcoming parents evening events as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the UK.

Trinity has also had to postpone its whole school show until later in the year.

Headteacher Charlotte Wilson said it had not taken the decision lightly, but added that its primary objective was the "safety and wellbeing of our entire school community".

In a letter to parents, she states: "As a precautionary measure the school has taken the decision to postpone any events this term that involve large gatherings of visitors, students and teachers within the school hall."

As a result, the Year 8 parents evening scheduled for this evening (Wednesday) has been cancelled for this term.

The Year 9 parents evening scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has also been cancelled for this term.

The whole school show, scheduled between Wednesday March 18 to 20, has been postponed. Provisional new dates are Wednesday, April 29, to Friday, May 1, and all existing tickets will be honoured.

The letter concludes: "We have not taken these decisions lightly and will continue to review our approach as the situation evolves.

"Our primary objective is to balance the safety and well-being of our entire school community with our core focus on teaching and learning."

The annual Hocktide tradition in Hungerford has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.