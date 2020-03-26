Our daily WhatsApp news alerts are back

We’re back! And there couldn’t be a more important time than this for us to be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest news.

If you were one of our hundreds of loyal readers who signed up to our WhatsApp news alert service, you will know that WhatsApp believed that our service was violating its terms and conditions and forced us to cease providing the daily updates.

But, without any warning or explanation, we’ve been given our account back and so we’re up and running again.

Today we will be sending out our first daily news alert to everyone who had previously registered to receive them.

If you no longer wish to receive the updates please just reply STOP and we will immediately take you off of the distribution list.

If you tried to sign up during our off-line days, we apologise but you will not have been added to our list, so please try again now.

You can still sign up at any time if you weren’t receiving our updates before. It's quick, easy and free – so sign up today.

Get the latest news, sport and entertainment directly to your phone, every day.

No fake news – just trusted, up-to-date information from the Newbury Weekly News.

All you need to do is:

. Download WhatsApp if you don’t already have it.

. Add 07484 919596 as a new contact on your phone

. Ping the message ‘News’ to that number

. You will get a welcome message

. If you no longer want to use the service simply WhatsApp ‘Stop’ to this contact and we will remove you

It’s that simple.

You will get one local news story a day, Monday to Friday, directly to your phone. During a major incident we may send more than one message to keep you as well informed as we can about what's going on.

And if you don’t like it, you just delete our chat. Don't worry, we won't be offended!

If you don’t already have WhatsApp installed on your device, you can download it for free from your app store. WhatsApp works on all iPhones and android devices.

Don't worry, your phone number won't be shared with any third parties and will only be used to administer the WhatsApp news service. We will not collect any other personal details from you to provide this service.