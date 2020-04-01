Coronavirus West Berkshire: Deserted A34

We're used to bemoaning the traffic jams on our districts roads and reporting on accidents blocking the A34.

But this morning the roads around the district were empty once again as the national lockdown continues well into its second week.

Our photographer, Phil Cannings, captured these images of the A34, the A4 towards Hungerford and the B4000 towards Stockcross, during what should have been peak morning rush hour.

We would like to remind everyone that at the Newbury Weekly News we take our responsibility to abide by the emergency regulations in place very seriously.

All of our staff are working from home, even though journalists are classified as key, essential workers. It is our duty to record this moment in our district's history so our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can learn about what we are going through. And this means our photographer may still venture out to capture shots like these.

He goes out early in the morning when there is less chance of encountering others and always respects the social distancing guidelines we should all be following.