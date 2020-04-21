Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Office for National Statistics releases information on hospital and care home deaths

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

THIRTY-THREE people from Basingstoke and Deane have died after contracting Covid-19, it has now been revealed.

The figures were released today (Tuesday) by the Office for National Statistics and show the number of people from the borough who died with coronavirus, up to the week ending Friday, April 10.

The data also reveals whether the people died at home, in hospital or in a care home.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane died from coronavirus in the following week, the first week of the lockdown – again all in hospital.

Fourteen people died in the week commencing March 30 – 13 in hospital and one in a care home.

For the week ending April 10, 12 people died – 10 in hospital and two in care homes.

The ONS said that figures from March 31 showed the number of deaths involving Covid-19, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate, registered up to April 18.

The death figure is the same as for West Berkshire.

